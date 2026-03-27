Randeep Hooda reflects on 'Sarbjit', 'Laal Rang' after a decade: Was just getting started

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda decided to turn back the clock and relive some of the memorable roles he played 10 years ago in 2016.

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A decade ago, Hooda appeared in some noteworthy releases, including "Sultan", "Laal Rang", "Sarbjit", and "Do Lafzon Ki Kahani".

He shared a video compilation of all the movies on his official Instagram handle, claiming that the journey was just getting started.

"10 years ago, different roles, same hunger. The journey was just getting started. #10YearsAgo #2016 #2026 (sic)," read the caption.

It must be noted that all these roles are extremely different from one another, showcasing Hooda's massive range as an actor.

While Hooda essayed the titular role of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian national wrongfully convicted of terrorism and spying in "Sarabjit", he was seen as wrestling coach Fateh Singh in Salman Khan's "Sultan".

Hooda gave powerful performances as a local gangster, Shankar Malik in "Laal Rang", and former boxer Suraj in "Do Lafzon Ki Kahani".

Up next, Hooda is working on his first movie after embracing fatherhood.

If the sources are to be believed, he has already concluded the first schedule of the yet untitled drama.

A source close to the project revealed, “Post fatherhood, this project marks a meaningful new chapter for Randeep. He was immediately drawn to the film’s strong subject and its grounding in true events. The character and the story deeply resonated with him.”

Hooda will be seen as a Haryanvi Jaat in the film made under the direction of Anjit Bhatnagar.

Backed by a prominent producer from the South film industry, the second schedule of the film is set to begin by the end of March in rural Haryana.

Over and above this, Hooda recently concluded the shoot of "Eetha" alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Based on the life of Marathi folk dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, the project will mark the primary onscreen pairing of the two actors.

--IANS

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