Randeep Hooda reflects on his father’s support during health and financial struggles

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recalled how his father Dr Ranbir Hooda stood by him during a period marked by serious health issues and financial strain.

On the occasion of International Father's Day, the ‘Jaat’ actor reflected on those difficult times and credited his father’s unwavering support and strength as the anchor that helped him navigate the challenges. Randeep offered a heartfelt reflection on his father’s constant presence in his life, describing him as a steady pillar of strength. He shared how his father has consistently grounded him with honest perspective—both personally and professionally—and has remained a guiding force through every high and low.

Hooda told IANS, “There was a time when I wasn’t doing so well with my education in Melbourne, and the idea to become an actor sprung up. My father had already said if you’re going to be soiling your life in Australia with education, you might as well return. And that’s when the acting career conversation first happened. He tried to stop me a lot initially, which any parent who isn’t from this industry would do. But once he started seeing my passion for it, he truly became my backbone in my support system. He advised me to learn the skills required for the job instead of being dependent on others.”

The 'Sultan' actor also revealed that during the making of ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,’ he faced severe health complications following an accident, even as he was preparing to not only act in but also direct and produce the film. As recovery demanded both resilience and resources, Randeep found himself at a crossroads due to a financial crunch.

In that moment, it was his father who once again stood by him. Taking a bold step, his father chose to sell Randeep’s property in Mumbai to ensure the completion of the film. The actor described this act as a pivotal turning point, saying it gave him the strength and motivation to push forward and bring his vision to life.

“We reached a roadblock of a financial crunch, and that’s when my father stepped in and took the brave call of selling my property in Mumbai to finish what I had started and truly paved the way for me. For him to give such strong sacrifices gave me all the strength I needed.”

Randeep Hooda concluded by saying, “My father is my hero, my guiding light. Whatever I am today as an actor, as a person, and now as a filmmaker, it’s because he never stopped believing in me.”

--IANS

ps/