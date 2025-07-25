Randeep Hooda on his fashion philosophy: Can grab the first thing I see in my cupboard

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda has talked about his fashion philosophy and said that he doesn’t put much thought into it and often wears whatever he finds first.

Asked how he would define his fashion philosophy, Randeep told IANS: “Oh, I don't really think about it. I can grab the first thing I see in my cupboard at any given point, and it might be the same thing I wore the day before. So all that doesn't matter.”

The 48-year-old star feels style is more about attitude than clothing. He also shared that confidence that lets one carry off anything easily.

“But maybe that's why it seems a bit rugged. I think when it comes to wearing clothes or selecting what to wear, there should be a sense of abandonment to it, not something too prim and proper.”

“It's more about your attitude as a person than what you're wearing. And if your attitude is right, you can carry off anything,” said the actor, who strutted the runway at the launch of Blender Sprite 4 Elements.

Talking about the same, he said: “I think it's a very nice, innovative new improvement on the product, with the four elements of fire, water, air, and earth.”

On the big screen front, Randeep will next be seen in “Matchbox”, an upcoming American action adventure comedy film directed by Sam Hargrave.

Matchbox is based on the toy brand of the same name, it also stars John Cena, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Randeep, Danai Gurira, and Corey Stoll. The film is set to be released in fall 2026.

The actor also has the epic war drama “Operation Khukri” lined-up.

Randeep has secured the official movie rights to “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia, and Damini Punia.

The film “Operation Khukri” will bring to screen the harrowing real-life events from 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were held hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the subsequent high-risk rescue mission that followed.

