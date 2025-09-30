Randeep Hooda on 14 Years of ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster’: It will always have a special place in my heart

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda, on Tuesday, reflected on the 14th anniversary of his film “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster,” describing it as one that will always hold a special place in his heart.

He shared memories of working on the project and expressed the lasting impact the film has had on his career and personal journey. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Jaat' actor shared a couple of images from the film and captioned it as, “From twisted loyalties to unforgettable characters 14 years of #SahebBiwiAurGangster. A film that will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you for keeping this tale alive all these years #14YearsOfSahebBiwiAurGangster.”

The carousel of photos features Randeep, Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahi Gill. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the movie was the first installment of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster film series. “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster,” set in a quaint town in Uttar Pradesh, portrayed a gripping tale of desire, deception, and ambition, centered on Raani, her husband Raja, and the determined Babloo. In the film, Randeep Hooda portrayed the role of Lalit / Babloo.

The movie was released on 30 September 2011.

A few days ago, Randeep Hooda paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the Battle of Saragarhi, saying it was “a dream I missed sharing.” He wrote on his Instagram: “A dream I missed sharing with the world !! The #BattleOfSaragarhi fought by 21 SIKH soldiers under Hav Ishar Singh of 4 SIKH (then XXXVI SIKH) in Sep 1897, remains a legendary saga of Courage and Sacrifice.”

“Defending the Saragarhi post, at 6,000 feet in the NWF Province (now in Pakistan), these soldiers held their ground against thousands of Pathan attackers and all were awarded with IOM. Recognised by UNESCO as one of the eight most heroic battles in history, their bravery epitomised the concept of ‘Last Man, Last Round.”

Work-wise, Randeep was last seen in the action thriller “Jaat” alongside Sunny Deol.

--IANS

ps/