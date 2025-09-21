Ranbir, Vicky, & Janhvi grace 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi' screening

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Well-known lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir has curated a musical stage show named "Mera Desh Pahle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi", based on the life of our Prime Minister. The makers hosted a special screening of the show in Mumbai on Sunday.

Many who's who from Bollywood, such as Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Vikrant Massey, and Arjun Kapoor, graced the event, along with filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Ashutosh Gowarikar.

Speaking to IANS, Janhvi expressed her excitement through the following words, "Although the entire nation is familiar with PM Modi's life story, to see it being represented in such an artistic form makes me extremely happy and excited as an artist."

When asked what, according to her, was the most inspiring part, the 'Mili' actress said that "whatever PM Modi is doing for the country" inspires her.

Actress Shefali Shah added, "The biggest quality of PM Modi is that there is a lot of transparency, but there remains an intrigue about how this incredible incredible human being thinks in his life, so I am extremely excited."

Conceptualised by Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir, "Mera Desh Pahle" shares the Prime Minister's journey from childhood to his inspiring political career and extraordinary leadership. Made under the direction of Deepak Gattani, the show has been backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The musical enjoys some powerful renditions by B Praak, Sneha Shankar, Rishi Singh, Ashish Kulkarni, and Ujwal Gajbhar.

Supported by the Delhi government’s Art and Culture department, the screening also saw BJP chief JP Nadda, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, and Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra in attendance, along with others.

The event was reportedly also attended by several Olympic medalists, Padma awardees, prominent personalities from literature and art, dignitaries from the judiciary, and big names from the world of sports.

--IANS

pm/