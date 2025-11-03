Ramya Krishnan in a never seen before avatar for Ram Gopal Varma's 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma will soon be treating the movie buffs with his forthcoming horror comedy, “Police Station Mein Bhoot,” starring Manoj Bajpayee and Genelia Deshmukh.

Adding to the hype for his next, RGV has revealed the first look of actress Ramya Krishnan from the drama.

The 'Baahubali' actress will appear in a never-before-seen avatar for "Police Station Mein Bhoot".

In the photo dropped by the director on social media, Ramya Krishnan can be seen with heavy kajal in the eyes, a dark lip color, messy hair, a nose ring, and some goofy jewelry, hinting that she might be playing an occult specialist in the drama. She was also seen posing with some tattoos on her face and body as part of her latest avatar.

Posting Ramya Krishnan's primary look from the movie on his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, Ram Gopal Varma penned, "Here is ⁦@meramyakrishnan in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT (sic)."

"Police Station Mein Bhoot” marks Ram Gopal Varma's reunion with Manoj Bajpayee after almost three decades. These two last come together for their 1998 film “Satya”.

Speaking about his latest venture, Ram Gopal Varma told IANS, “Working with Manoj again after Satya is both thrilling and nostalgic. Fear becomes most frightening when it challenges the highest authority of protection, and a police station is the ultimate symbol of power.”

Talking about the cast of “Police Station Mein Bhoot,” the filmmaker added, “With Manoj’s intensity and Genelia’s vulnerability, this story will expand boundaries of how we see horror in the guise of authority."

Previously, Genelia shared that she had a "scarily good time" working with Manoj Bajpayee.

Spilling her excitement, Genelia penned on her official IG, "First time stepping into a world where fear meets fun. Had a scarily good time sharing the screen with @bajpayee.manoj in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT, directed by the maverick @RGVzoomin (sic)."

"A thriller like no other, built on a chilling thought: “When we’re scared, we run to the police. But where do the police run when they’re scared?, ” she added.

