Ram Gopal Varma calls 'Manjummel Boys' director Chidambaram's next film "Beyond fantastic!"

Chennai, Feb 11 (IANS) Well known director Ram Gopal Varma has now showered praises on 'Balan', the next film of director Chidambaram who is best known for his blockbuster Malayalam film 'Manjummel Boys', saying 'Balan' was "beyond fantastic".

Ram Gopal Varma, who took to his X timeline to post a picture of himself with Chidambaram, wrote, "Me with #chidambaram the BLOCKBUSTER director of #ManjummelBoys ..Just saw a small cut of his latest film #Balan and it’s BEYOND FANTASTIC. Just AMAZING."

It may be recalled that 'Balan' had gone on floors with a traditional pooja in Thiruvananthapuram on August 17 last year. Sources close to the unit had then told IANS that the first phase of filming was scheduled to go on for five days.

The film, which is being produced by KVN Productions, led by Venkat K Narayana, in collaboration with Thespian Films, headed by Shailaja Desai Fenn, has triggered huge interest as it has two powerhouses of Malayalam cinema - director Chidambaram of Manjummel Boys fame and writer Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham fame - coming together.

That apart, Balan also marks the entry of KVN Productions into Malayalam cinema. The production house has an impressive list of films that it is producing including KD (Kannada), Toxic with Yash, Jana Nayagan(Tamil), and Priyadarshan’s Thriller (Hindi).

Thespian Films, one of the two production houses producing the film, had taken to its Instagram page to make the announcement of the film having gone on floors.

It had then said, " Lights, camera… BALAN! KVN Productions & Thespian Films proudly present #Balan — that’s officially gone on floors!"

'Balan', which means 'Boy', has been written by Jithu Madhavan and boasts of an exceptional technical team.

It has cinematographer Shyju Khaled as director of photography and Sushin Syam as its music director. Vivek Harshan has been roped in as the film's editor.

Costumes for the film are being designed by Sapna Kajha Rawther and make up is by Ronex Xavier. Audiography for the film is by Shijin Melvin Hutton and Abhishek Nair and Ganapathi have doubled up as both the film's casting director and executive producer.

