Ram Charan wishes wife Upasana 'best for her new role' as the Co-Chair of Telangana Sports Hub Board

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Southern heartthrob Ram Charan wished his better half, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, all the best for her new role as the Co-Chair of Telangana Sports Hub Board.

The proud husband penned on his official X handle, "@upasanakonidela co-chairman of #TelanganaSportsHub !! Wishing you the best for your new role."

"Looking forward to seeing Telangana transform into a sporting superpower under the able leadership & vision of Shri. @revanth_anumula Garu," the 'RRR' actor wrote.

Upasana's father-in-law and Ram Charan's father, Megastar Chiranjeevi, also expressed his delight with a social media post that read, "Our ‘Kodalu’ is the Co - Chairperson of Telangana Sports Hub now Delighted at the appointment of @upasanakonidela to the esteemed position. It is as much an honour as much as it is a great responsibility."

Putting faith in his daughter-in-law, the 'Godfather' actor went on to write, "Dear Upasana, I am sure with your commitment and passion you will greatly contribute to the discovery and nurturing of our immense sporting talent and making policies that will propel them to the top! God Bless!"

For those who do not know, Upasana is the Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals and Managing Director of UR Life.

Aside from being a successful entrepreneur, she is also a noted wellness advocate credited with leading several youth and fitness-focused initiatives.

Sharing the update of her appointment as the co-chairman of the Sport Hub of Telangana alongside Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Upasana wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Honoured to be the Co Chairman of the Sports Hub of Telangana alongside @sanjivgoenka Ji to shape Telangana into a global sports force. Grateful to Shri @revanth_anumula Garu and the Government of Telangana for this bold vision."

"This is a powerful step towards building Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and creating a future-ready sports ecosystem in the state. Thank you Jayesh Ranjan garu," she added.

--IANS

pm/