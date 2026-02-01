Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela blessed with twins; 'Dadaji' Chiranjeevi calls it a moment of 'pure joy'

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Tollywood heartthrob Ram Charan is now a father to three kids- two girls and a boy. The 'RRR' actor and his better half, Upasana Konidela, have welcomed twins - a boy and a girl.

Announcing the happy news on social media, 'dadaji' Chiranjeevi welcomed the latest additions to the family with a post that read, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. (sic)"

Sharing the health update of the mother and the babies, the Megastar added, "Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well."

Expressing his joy on becoming a grandparent yet again, he penned, "Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes -Chiranjeevi & Surekha.”

For those who do not know, Ram Charan tied the knot with Upasana Konidela, the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity, back in June 2012.

After knowing one another for several years, the couple finally got engaged in December 2011.

In June 2023, Ram Charan and Upasana announced the arrival of their first baby, a daughter, whom they decided to name Klin Kaara.

Ram Charan and Upasana shared the news of their second pregnancy during Diwali 2025.

Upasana uploaded a video from her Seemantham (baby shower) on social media, along with the caption, “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings,” she wrote.

Work-wise, Ram Charan will soon be gracing the screen with "Peddi", co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the project further stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in key roles.

