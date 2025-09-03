Rakul Preet Singh turns her make-up room into a karaoke studio

Mumbai Sep 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh simply knows how to unwind even while at work.

The actress recently shared a video of herself turning her green room almost into a karaoke studio. The actress was seen singing along with her mobile playlist songs. From actress Kajol's "Awaara Bhanware" to Ahaan Pandey's latest hit, "Saiyaara, Rakul was seen singing them all.

The actress was seen getting ready. In the video you can see Rakul Preet's hairdresser setting her hair while Rakul was seen turning the hairbrush into a mic and singing. The 'Aiyaary' actress knows the game to unwind and never misses out on the moment to turn stressful moments into joyous ones.

Just a few weeks ago the actress was also seen enjoying a relaxing swimming session post-pack-up on day one of the shoot of an upcoming project. Rakul Preet took to her social media account in sharing a picture of herself posing in the pool. She wrote, "Day 1 of shoot... Managed a swimpost packup, along with a red heart emoji.

Rakul did not reveal anything about her movie, nor is it clear as to which project she was referring to in the social media story. Rakul, a few weeks ago, had announced her primary collaboration with ace designer Manish Malhotra.

The Bollywood fashion designer, back then, had taken to his official social media handle and shared a glimpse of the costume trail for their primary collaboration. Dropping a photo with Rakul, the designer wrote, “@rakulpreetsingh Costume trial. First film together".

Resharing the post, Rakul, who seemed thrilled, stated, “Yayyyyyy, so so happy to finally work on a film together... can't wait to bring your magic to the screen.”

For now, not much is known about Rakul and Manish's upcoming venture or project, but it has already managed to create a lot of buzz among moviegoers. On the professional front, Rakul will be seen reprising her role as Ayesha Khurana in the highly anticipated sequel, "De De Pyaar De 2". She will be seen paired opposite to Ajay Devgn for the second time, who will essay the role of Ashish Mehra yet again in the movie.

According to Buzz, R. Madhavan has also been roped in to play Dev Khurana, Ayesha's father, in the sequel. Helmed by Anshul Sharma, "De De Pyaar De 2" will star Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in important roles. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia and Bollywood villain Prakash Raj will be seen in cameo appearances.

"De De Pyaar De 2" is slated to hit the theatres on 14th November 2025. Rakul is also busy as a bee with her upcoming projects, "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2", opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, and Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus "Ramayana", alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

--IANS

rd/