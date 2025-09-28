Rakul Preet Singh reveals the mom-approved recipe for a rainy weather

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) While Mumbai rains are a sight for the sore eyes, the weather also makes one prone to several illnesses, such as fever, sore throat, and other infections.

In order to keep her immunity in check, actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a mother-approved recipe she swears by.

The 'Doctor G' actress shared a picture of a glass full of the Haldi Besan milk, along with the caption, "Perfect for this weather". It is well-known that Haldi helps boost immunity, improve digestion, and detoxify the body, making it a perfect choice for the changing weather.

Last week, Rakul's filmmaker husband, Jackky Bhagnani, celebrated the 'Wife Appreciation Day' by sharing a heartfelt post for his "safe space", wife Rakul.

"I love you to the moon & back," Jackky penned on his official Instagram handle.

He dropped a video montage of some candid moments of Rakul over the years on social media, along with an emotional note that read, "On Wife Appreciation Day...Today, I just want to pause and say how truly grateful I am for you. Thank you for being my best friend, my partner in crime, and the one who makes sure my healthy food somehow finds me, no matter where I am."

Calling Rakul this "safe space", Jackky added, "But beyond all that, thank you for being my safe place, the person who knows me better than I know myself, and the one who makes even ordinary days feel extraordinary."

"I love you to the moon and back — and then some. @rakulpreet (red heart emoji) #wifeappreciationday," the post concluded.

Work-wise, Rakul will reprise her role as Ayesha Khurana in the highly anticipated sequel, "De De Pyaar De 2". She will be accompanied by Ajay Devgn, who will be seen as Ashish Mehra yet again in the second instalment of the franchise.

The core cast of the drama will also feature R. Madhavan as Dev Khurana, Ayesha's father.

Helmed by Anshul Sharma, "De De Pyaar De 2" is expected to be out in the cinema halls on November 14.

