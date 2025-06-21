Rakul Preet Singh opens up about what connected her and Jackky Bhagnani

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh expressed her gratitude for being awarded the Fit India couple award with hubby Jackky Bhagnani by the Ministry of Ayush. She revealed that yoga is a common interest that brought her and Jackky Bhagnani closer.

Rakul took to her Instagram handle and dropped videos of performing yoga with Jackky during the Fit India Cult Yogathon in Delhi on Saturday. This was accompanied by some photos of the power couple being awarded the Fit India Couple award.

Thrilled by the honor, the 'Runway 34' actress penned on her Instagram handle, "Celebrated #worldyogaday today with the honorable sports minister of India @mansukhmandviya ji in Delhi amidst 2000 people .. extremely grateful for being awarded the #Fitindiacouple award by the @ministryofayush @fitindiaoff."

Rakul further revealed that fitness is a way of life for her and Jackky.

"Fitness for @jackkybhagnani and me is a way of life .. it is what connected the two of us and today getting awarded for the same feels so good. We really hope that all of you take small steps towards a fitter you because the only place you truly live in is your body," she added.

Previously, after being presented with the honor, Rakul shared, “It is a matter of great honour for us to be given the accolade of Fit India couple and to become part of this fabulous initiative by the Sports Ministry and Government of India. I really hope that me and Jackky can influence more and more people to make fitness a way of life. Yoga doesn’t require any fancy gyms; one can comfortably perform it inside their homes.”

Spilling his excitement, Jackky added, “I am very pleased to see how our Hon’ble Sports Minister is himself leading initiatives like Sundays on Cycle to create awareness about fighting obesity and air pollution. I was 150 kgs at one time and reduced my weight to 75 kgs now, and I find great motivation in the work done by our Sports Minister. I am super happy to be here for Yogathon."

