Rakul Preet Singh highlights the role of yoga in her self-love journey

In a heartfelt post, she reflected on how yoga helps her stay emotionally, mentally, and physically balanced. She also explained the true meaning of self-care, emphasizing that it isn’t always glamorous — it’s discipline with a touch of grace. For her, it’s about maintaining a balance of emotional, physical, and mental well-being. Taking to Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh shared two images in which she is seen performing a yoga pose with her head touching the ground and legs raised above.

For the caption, the ‘Thank God’ actress wrote, “We often hear the word self-love /self-care but what does it truly mean? Self-care isn’t always glamorous .. it’s discipline with a touch of grace .. For me it’s a balance of emotional, physical and mental well-being .. it’s my sanctuary where the outside noise fades and I look inward.”

“It’s showing up for yourself on tough days, good and bad days and every day in between with love, presence and strength. @anshukayoga #happyselfcaremonth Share with me Aapka self care ritual kya hai.”

Known for her love for yoga, Singh often shares photos of herself performing various asanas. Earlier, on the occasion of World Yoga Day, the ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ actress had posted a couple of her videos and photos performing Yoga alongside her husband Jackky V Bhagnani. Rakul captioned the post, “Celebrated #worldyogaday today with the honorable sports minister of India @mansukhmandviya ji in Delhi amidst 2000 people .. extremely grateful for being awarded the #Fitindiacouple award by the @ministryofayush @fitindiaoff.”

She added, “Fitness for @jackkybhagnani and me is a way of life .. it is what connected the two of us and today getting awarded for the same feels so good. We really hope that all of you take small steps towards a fitter you because the only place you truly live in is your body.”

