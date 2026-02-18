Rakul Preet Singh channels her inner singer while shooting amidst nature

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh made the most of her time during her shoot amidst the wild in low temperatures.

Rakul took to her official Instagram account and treated her InstaFam with a fun behind-the-scenes video from her recent shoot diaries.

The clip opened with her putting her face in a bowl of cold water. Next, Rakul shared a glimpse of herself walking barefoot on the grass in between shots.

The 'De De Pyaar De' actress was also seen singing and dancing to the 'Bahara Bahara" track from Imran Khan and Sonam Kapoor's "I Hate Luv Storys". Channeling her inner singer further, she also crooned the "Andekhi Anjaani" song from the movie "Mujhse Dosti Karoge", featuring Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor.

Rakul further confessed that the beauty of the place reminded her of the quintessential Bollywood romance.

"BTS ki full masti, some dramatic singing and lots of memorable moments, (sic)" she captioned the post.

Rakul keeps on sharing such entertaining glimpses from her professional life on social media.

Recently, Rakul had shared a video of herself rehearsing for a track from her forthcoming drama "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do", co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Taking to her official Insta Stories, she published a clip where she was seen getting ready to practise her moves with her choreographer, while a peppy number played in the backdrop.

While Rakul did not reveal the song she was practising for, she shared that the song will be a part of "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do".

"And then we rehearse for a super fun song", the text overlay on the clip read.

Made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" is slated to release on May 15.

The project is a sequel to the 2019 drama “Pati Patni Aur Woh" starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

