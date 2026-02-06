Rakul Preet Singh celebrates the couple whose love is rooted in trust

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh decided to mark the wedding anniversary of her father-in-law, Vashu Bhagnani, and mother-in-law, Pooja Bhagnani, by celebrating the couple whose love is rooted in trust, care, and understanding.

Uploading a video montage of some precious moments with the two over the years, Rakul shared that their relationship reminds her what truly matters in life.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Celebrating the beautiful journey of a couple whose love is rooted in trust understanding and care. Your relationship is a blessing to witness and a reminder of what truly matters in life. Thank you for the warmth and love you bring into our family every day. Wishing you many more happy years together Mom & Dad (sic)".

Rakul's actor and filmmaker husband, Jackky Bhagnani, also used social media to wish the two people who have shown him over the years what true love looks like.

Treating the netizens to some more unseen family moments, Jackky penned, "Happy anniversary to the two people who shaped everything I believe in today."

"Watching you both over the years has taught me what love really looks like. It is not always about grand gestures, but about showing up every single day, standing by each other through highs and lows, and choosing the relationship even when it is not easy", he added.

Jackky also credited his parents for building a home for him, the root of which is based on mutual respect, honesty, and support.

"Your strength as individuals and your unity as partners have been my biggest inspiration. You’ve built a home rooted in respect, honesty, and unwavering support, and that foundation has carried all of us forward. The way you protect, encourage, and grow together is something I deeply admire. Happy anniversary, Mom & Dad!! May your bond continue to inspire us all," the post concluded.

