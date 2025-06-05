Rakul Preet Singh believes in ‘giving back’ on World Environment Day

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) On the occasion of World Environment Day on Thursday, actress Rakul Preet Singh shared that she believes in giving back to the planet as it gives everything to lead a “great life.”

Rakul took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself along with her husband planting trees.

She is also heard saying: “I have always believed that you have to give it back to society when the planet gives us everything that we need to lead a great life… This is the minimum that you can do.”

The video also features the actress talking about the soil and it ends with posters reading the caption: “The environment is where we all meet; where we all have a mutual interest. Don’t just celebrate - Act. Plant. Recycle. Protect.”

Every year on June 5, World Environment Day is celebrated and encourages awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

In other news, the actress will next be seen in the romantic comedy drama film "De De Pyaar De 2", a sequel to the 2019 hit “De De Pyaar De." She will reprise her role as Ayesha Khurana in the upcoming movie, which also stars Ajay Devgn.

The project will also see Ajay reprising his role of Ashish Mehra. In addition to this, R. Madhavan has also been roped in for the role of Dev Khurana, Ayesha's father.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, "De De Pyaar De 2" will also have Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood reprising their roles from the original flick, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj in cameo appearances.

"De De Pyaar De 2" is scheduled to release on November 14. The actress will also be seen sharing screen space with veteran actress Neena Gupta in the upcoming film titled "Ameeri", which has been directed by Ashish R Shukla.

