Rakesh Bedi reveals his ‘Dhurandhar’ character is a blend of multiple Pakistani political traits

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has opened up about the detailed process behind shaping his character in Dhurandhar.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he revealed that the role draws inspiration from multiple Pakistani political figures, combining their speech patterns, mannerisms, and personality traits to create an authentic on-screen persona. When asked about crafting a character as quirky and layered as his role in "Dhurandhar," Rakesh explained that he approached it with detailed preparation and careful observation.

He stated, “The character is inspired by real incidents and is created by combining traits of several Pakistani politicians. I studied speeches, tones, diction, and body language of many leaders—not just one. The look was designed by Aditya sir along with the prosthetics team. I focused on the speech pattern, voice, mannerisms, and small nuances that give the character authenticity.”

Speaking about the challenges of the role, Bedi mentioned, “The challenge lies in executing the scenes during shooting. Thinking about the character and delivering the shots should never become stressful; otherwise, the actor loses ease. An actor must be at ease first.”

The ‘Chashme Buddoor’ actor went on to add, “I try to explore roles that test me. Dhurandar appealed to me because it had so many layers, and exploring them was very enjoyable.”

In “Dhurandhar,” Rakesh Bedi takes on the role of Jameel Jamali, a shrewd and intimidating Pakistani politician. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Duttn and Sara Arjun. The film was released in theatres on 5 December 2025.

“Dhurandhar” is said to be inspired by real-life events, focusing on geopolitical tensions and covert operations carried out by India’s R&AW. It particularly highlights Operation Lyari, a crackdown by the Pakistani government targeting gangs and criminal networks in Karachi’s Lyari area.

--IANS

ps/