Rajkummar Rao recalls late mother’s teachings in emotional note on her 10th death anniversary

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao, on March 10, took to his social media account to remember his late mother with an emotional note on her 10th death anniversary.

Sharing a heartfelt post, the actor wrote the message in Hindi, which translates into English as, “Ten years have passed since you left, Maa, but your absence is felt every single day. The values you gave me will stay with me for life and I will always try to make you very proud because I know you are always with me. Thank you for being the best mother and the best friend. Love you forever.”

For the uninitiated, Rajkummar lost his mother in 2016. He has always been seen talking about the phase and has often described it as one of the most difficult periods of his life.

The actor previously too has spoken about how her teachings and unwavering support continue to guide him in both his personal and professional life.

On the personal front, Rajkummar tied the knot with actor Patralekha in November 2021 after dating for nearly 11 years. The couple fell in love while filming for the movie CityLights.

The couple welcomed their baby on November 14, 2025, a date that also marked their wedding anniversary.

On a professional note, Rajkummar has carved a niche for himself with powerful performances in films such as Shahid, Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Badhaai Do, Trapped, and Srikanth. The actor is also a National Award-winner.

Rajkummar was also lauded for his performance in the movie Stree.

