RajKummar Rao on his Ujjwal Nikam biopic being physically demanding: Had to gain weight..

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao is known to go into the depths of every character he chooses to play, and his forthcoming biopic on celebrated public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam is no different.

In his recent Instagram post, Rajkummar revealed how this latest role turned out to be physically challenging for him.

He shared that he had to gain weight and even make his hair look thinner to get the part visually right.

However, this is not the first time that Rajkummar has significantly altered his appearance for a role. Before this, he went half bald for "Bose", and lost a significant amount of weight for "Trapped".

"My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically which I love doing. I’m not a believer in prosthetic as long as I can achieve the look through my hardwork which I’ve achieved in Nikam be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age)or to make my hair thin which my hair stylist was very much against but everyone told me to not go half bald for BOSE also and to gain that much weight or to Not stop eating and lose so much weight for TRAPPED or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren’t rolling during SRIKANTH. (sic)," Rajkummar wrote on the photo-sharing app.

"For Nikam I had to gain around 9-10 kgs and I was eating 2 pizzas and lot of sweets and my fav Aloo Parathas, Biryani and to not use anything glam to look like the part. Hopefully when you will see the film which will be releasing soon you will be able to see all that hardwork in the film," he further went on to write.

Now, Rajkummar is working hard to shed those extra kilos and get in shape for his next biopic on the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Sourav Ganguly.

"And now it’s the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada.

Will always work the hardest to engage you, entertain you through my work. Much Love," the post concluded.

