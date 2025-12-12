Rajinikanth turns 75, Jackie Shroff says ‘happiness always’

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff penned a birthday note for Rajinikanth, who on Friday, penned a note for the superstar and wished for his”happiness always.”

An ardent user of social media, Jackie took to his Instagram stories section, where he shared a picture posing with Rajnikanth and added the song “Kaavaalaa” from the 2023 film “Jailer” as the background score.

He penned: “Happiness always #HappyBirthday #Rajinikanth.”

Talking about the action comedy film Jailer, which is directed by Nelson, the film stars Rajinikanth as a retired jailer who sets out to apprehend an eccentric idol smuggler threatening his family.

The cast also includes Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. The film stars Jackie Shroff in a guest appearance.

Rajinikanth was last seen in “Coolie” directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram with Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde in special appearances.

In the film, a former coolie union leader investigates the death of his friend which leads him to a crime syndicate.

The 75-year-old star will next be seen in "Jailer 2" by Nelson Dilipkumar. A sequel to Jailer, the upcoming film also stars S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa.

Rajinikanth has a career spanning over five decades and has done 170 films in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla, and Malayalam.

Known for his uniquely styled mannerism and one liners in films, Rajinikanth has been feted with several honours including Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016.

He has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2019, the highest Indian award in the field of cinema, and the IFFI Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to world cinema.

--IANS

dc/