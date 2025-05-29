Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan & others mourn the passing away of South actor Rajesh

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) The South film industry is in deep grief after learning about the passing away of veteran actor Rajesh Williams. He breathed his last in the wee hours of Thursday at the age of 75.

Expressing his grief, superstar Rajinikanth penned on his X timeline, “The news of the untimely death of my close friend, actor Rajesh, shocks me and causes me great heartache. A wonderful man, may his soul rest in peace.My deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Another Southern sensation, Kamal Haasan wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Among the actors who were passionate about acting, my dear friend Rajesh was known for his extensive reading and thoughtful reflection on what he read. His passing, having lived his life with enthusiasm and action until the very end, brings great sadness. I express my condolences to the family who are grieving his loss."

Haasan has worked with Rajesh in movies such as "Sathya", "Mahanadhi", and "Virumaandi".

Actress Raadhika Sarathkumar, who has shared screen space with the late actor in several movies also paid her respect through a social media post that read, "Deeply shocked and sadden to hear of #rajesh s unexpected demise. Shared so many movies together and had a deep respect to his wide knowledge of cinema and life, will be missed by family, friends and film fraternity. #RIP."

If the reports are to be believed, Rajesh was facing respiratory issues. He is survived by his two children - Diya and Deepak.

Rajesh stepped into acting in 1974 with a short but powerful performance in K. Balachander’s "Aval Oru Thodarkathai."

Later on, he went on to make his mark with some notable work in films like "Andha 7 Naatkal", "Sathya", "Mahanadi", and "Virumaandi".

During his tenure, Rajesh has worked with some big names from the South entertainment industry - both actors and directors.

