Rajinikanth greets fans on Deepavali even as 'Jailer 2' team releases BTS video!

Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday greeted fans and the public who had gathered to meet him outside his residence on the festive occasion of Deepavali, even as the makers of his film 'Jailer 2', released a Behind The Scenes video clip of the film, much to the delight of the star's fans and film buffs.

Shouts of "Happy Deepavali Thalaiva!!" rent the air as Rajinikanth made his way out of his residence to greet eagerly waiting fans. Rajinikanth, with a broad smile on his face, waved to fans and greeted them.

Meanwhile, Sun Pictures, the makers of his upcoming film 'Jailer 2', released a BTS video clip shot on the sets of the film to make Deepavali even more sweeter for fans.

Sun Pictures took to its social media timelines to share the link to the BTS video. It wrote, "Wishing everyone a super Deepavali.Here's a exclusive BTS from #Jailer2 #HappyDeepavali."

The released BTS video shows director Nelson and music director Anirudh having fun on the sets during the making of the announcement video. It also has Anirudh going to sleep using the pretext of meditation. "Let me meditate silently for five minutes," the music director is seen telling director Nelson.The video also shows Rajinikanth giving suggestions to Nelson on how a shot could be.

As in the case of Part 1, Jailer 2 will have Anirudh scoring the music and Nelson directing the film.

Jailer 2 promises to have loads of action just like the first part which went on to emerge a blockbuster, raking in a whopping 650 crores worldwide.

Jailer 1, which opened to positive reviews, took a strong opening. In fact, the film's overseas distributor Ayngaran International confirmed that the film had made a whopping 33 crores on its very first day, the highest in Superstar Rajinikanth’s career!

Apart from Rajinikanth, Jailer 1 also featured Malayalam superstar Mohan Lal, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, Telugu actor Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirna Menon, Tamannaah, Vasanth Ravi, Naga Babu, Yogi Babu, Jaffer Sadiq and Kishore among others. It had music by Anirudh and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan.

