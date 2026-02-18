Rajeev Khandelwal on his ‘Amar Vishwas’ character: Went with the flow

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who is currently seen playing a razor-sharp lawyer in the courtroom drama “Amar Vishwas”, has spoken about crafting the character and shared that he just went with the flow.

Amar Vishwas is a gripping courtroom drama set at the crossroads of power, crime, and justice. Headlined by Rajeev, the series follows a razor-sharp legal mind navigating a high-stakes case where truth comes layered, motives remain concealed, and every argument inside the courtroom ripples far beyond it.

Opening up about crafting the character, Rajeev shared, “I went with the flow. We had discussed the character in length in our pre-shoot readings. Amar Vishwas was born in those meetings and now lives in the series.”

He added: “I sat down with eminent lawyers to understand some basic dos and don’ts of the courtroom and the legal world. The restraint that you see in him is actually his effort to not let his pent-up emotions come to the surface.”

Speaking about Amar’s core, he said: Amar is a rebel of sorts. And that is why he takes mostly pro bono cases. He had seen enough in his growing-up years that now he wants to change the system while being inside it.”

“And when anyone does that, he or she is bound to face challenges and hurdles. So does Amar Vishwas. How he deals with those hurdles is what makes him Amar Vishwas.”

Based on the acclaimed novels by Suhas Shirvalkar, Amar Vishwas is created and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartik D Nishandar under the banner of GSEAMS.

Alongside Rajeev, the series also stars Ravi Behl, Aamir Ali, and Barkha Bisht in pivotal roles. Amar Vishwas is streaming on Amazon MX Player.

Talking about the actor, Rajeev started his career directing the television series Filmy Chakkar. His breakthrough as an actor was as the lead in the television drama, Kahiin To Hoga. After this, he acted in many television shows, which include Time Bomb 9/11, Sun Leyna, Left Right Left, and Reporters.

Rajeev made his Bollywood debut with the film Aamir in 2008, which proved to be a turning point in his career.

