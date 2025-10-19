Rajat Bedi reveals why Salman Khan burst out laughing on his face

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actor Rajat Bedi, who made his comeback with the Aryan Khan directorial ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, has shared an interesting anecdote from the shooting of ‘Partner’, in which he shared the screen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Rajat recently spoke with IANS as he celebrated the success of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, and his comeback. Recollecting the incident, he shared how Salman Khan burst out laughing when he saw him for the first day on shoot of ‘Partner’.

He told IANS, “I have family ties with Salman Khan. Salim sahab (Salman’s father) knew my father and my grandfather very well. Salman bhai really loves and respects the fact from which family I come. But, on the sets of ‘Partner’, day 1, Salman went to do the first scene. I sat across the table and there was a trend of a funky hairstyle at that time, a spiky look. So, I thought for David Dhawan’s film, I will do a funky look”.

He went on, “So, I clearly remember when Salman bhai came and sat in front of me, he saw me and he burst out laughing. I thought, ‘Why is this guy laughing?’, and he could not stop laughing”.

“Whenever he saw me, he said something wrong has happened in my life. And we did that scene with Salman bhai. And later when I saw myself on screen, I was like what an idiot I was looking like. That was so stupid. Then I realised my brother was laughing at me. I was like idiot number one. And his laugh is very infectious. Yeah, because he was bursting out laughing”, he added.

Earlier, the actor had shared that the director of the show Aryan Khan, and his friends are huge fans of ‘Koi Mil Gaya’. Rajat essays the role of a ‘has been’ star in the recently released streaming show, helmed by Aryan, who is the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

The show is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/