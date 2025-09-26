Rajat Bedi calls Aryan Khan “an angel” after making a powerful comeback in “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”

Mumbai Sep 26 (IANS) Actor Rajat Bedi recently shared a heartfelt post on a social media account that caught the attention of fans and industry insiders alike.

Posting a picture with Aryan Khan, Rajat captions it as, “WHEN GOD SENDS YOU AN ANGEL, THIS IS WHAT HE LOOKS LIKE.” The picture shows Rajat dressed in a Krrish white shirt paired with jeans, standing arm in arm with Aryan Khan, who is seen sporting a casual black tee and leather pants, exuding effortless charm.

This post comes at a time when Rajat Bedi is making headlines for his stellar comeback in Aryan Khan’s highly applauded debut, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”. After a long hiatus from mainstream cinema, Rajat's return has been nothing short of remarkable.

His performance in the show has not only reminded audiences of his versatility but also opened new doors for him in an industry where second chances are rare. Rajat Bedi, known for his roles in films like “Koi… Mil Gaya”, “International Khiladi”, “Hero: The Love Story of a Spy”, and “Jaani Dushman”, was often typecast into negative or supporting roles.

Through his portrayal of Jaraj Saxena in Aryan Khan's show, Rajat delivers one of his career-best performances, bringing depth and intensity to the screen. The film, which also marks Aryan Khan's debut, has been buzzing with great reviews. While Aryan shoulders the responsibility of carrying Khan's legacy, Rajat's impactful presence awaits the narrative.

The positive reviews surrounding his role have sparked talk of a full-fledged revival of his career, cementing his return to mainstream cinema. Which is a recent social media post celebrating Aryan Khan and the successful collaboration with Rajat Bedi. It has reminded fans that comebacks in Bollywood are always possible; it just takes the right role, the right film, and the right moment.

