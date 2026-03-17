Rajat Arora recalls getting injured on the sets of 'Dhurandhar': Ranveer Singh came running...

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actor Rajat Arora recalled getting injured on the set of "Dhurandhar" while filming an action sequence.

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In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Rajat, who is seen as Mukka in the Aditya Dhar directorial, revealed that as he fell down on the floor, co-star Ranveer Singh came running and picked him.

Ranveer even told him that he is well-versed with the pain as his better half, actress Deepika Padukone, also went through it.

Later on, Rajat recalled that Ranveer took him to the first aid centre.

He was asked, "During the action sequences, did you face any injuries?"

Responding to the question, Rajat told IANS, "Yes, there was an incident during an action scene where I got injured, but I continued performing until the shot was completed. After that, when I fell on the ground, Ranveer Singh came running towards me and picked me up and said "I know it is quite painful, as my wife also went through the same pain and she also didn't told any one when she was shooting.""

"Afterward, he took me to the first aid centre. So there are moments where they teach you resilience," he added.

During the conversation, Rajat even revealed what all he got to learn while shooting for the blockbuster hit.

He shared that one of the most valuable experiences for him was working closely with senior actors.

"We made sure that our bonding off-screen reflected on-screen as well. If there is no real connection between actors, it becomes visible on camera."

Rajat added that he also learned a lot about character development.

"For example, I was guided to think deeply about my character’s backstory—why he exists in the gang, what his purpose is. Even if certain details are not shown on screen, they help shape the performance," he went on to explain.

One more learning, Rajat will be taking with him from the shoot is to use his surroundings creatively.

"In one scene, while others were sitting normally, I chose to sit differently and interact with the environment. The cinematographer appreciated that choice and framed the shot accordingly. These small details make a big difference", concluded the actor.

--IANS

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