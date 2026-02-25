Showbiz

Rajashree Thakur relives ‘Saat Phere–Saloni Ka Safar’ days as she bumps into Sharad Kelkar

TV Actors Rajashree Thakur and Sharad Kelkar Relive "Saat Phere" Memories at Awards Ceremony
Feb 25, 2026, 04:31 AM
Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Television actress Rajashree Thakur turned nostalgic as she reunited with her former co-star Sharad Kelkar at an awards ceremony, reliving memories of their popular television show “Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar”, which aired from 2005 to 2009.

Taking to Instagram, Rajashree shared a string of pictures featuring her and Sharad. She also posted a picture with actress Sayantani Ghosh.

The actress penned a heartfelt note about bumping into Sharad after nearly a decade, saying it felt as though no time had passed.

She wrote: “Reliving the Saat Phere days at the awards. Bumped into @sharadkelkar after a decade — and it honestly felt like no time had passed. Some bonds just stay the same. Always a joy working together.”

The actress also mentioned her co-star Sayantani Ghosh, expressing affection and recalling the warmth they have always shared.

“And @sayantanighosh0609 , we have always had the warmth and connection between us. Lots of love. #SaatPhere #ReunionMoments #awardnights #sharadkelkar #sayantanighosh”

Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar focused on issues of social discrimination, especially surrounding skin colour. The series follows Saloni, a young woman who faces prejudice due to her dark skin tone. Despite societal challenges, she strives to build her own identity and lead a fulfilling life. Saloni marries Nahar and navigates the struggles of marriage and family responsibilities while confronting social biases.

Talking about Rajashree, before Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, she worked at All India Radio as a Marathi newsreader and did ads for companies. Rajashree acted in the Indo-French film Hava Aney Dey directed by Partho Sen-Gupta.

She also played Maharani Jaiwanta Bai Songara in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap.

In August 2020, Rajashree portrayed the female lead, Preeti Jindal, in Shaadi Mubarak opposite Manav Gohil. She was last seen in Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan.

