Raj Kundra says Mehar director Rakesh Mehta has 'redefined Punjabi cinema'

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Businessman turned actor Raj Kundra claimed that director Rakesh Mehta has not only directed his debut movie "Mehar" but has redefined Punjabi cinema.

Treating the Insta users with some precious behind-the-scenes moments from the film, Kundra expressed his appreciation for the filmmaker through a note that read: "Just a few words for our DIRECTOR. Every ship needs a captain, and ours had a visionary. Rakesh Mehta paaji hasn’t just directed a film he has redefined Punjabi cinema. With Mehar, his vision turned into reality… a story that is not only emotional, but deeply cultural, rooted in the mitti of Punjab, yet universal in its heartbeat."

"Mehar sirf ik film nai, eh Punjab di khushboo, jazbaat te sanskaar nu duniya samne rakhdi ae. What he has created is more than cinema it’s an experience… one that Punjab will remember as one of its finest," he added.

"Honoured, humbled & blessed to be guided by the best. #CaptainOfTheShip #Mehar #Director," Kundra concluded.

Along with Kundra, "Mehar" further stars Geeta Basra as the leading lady. Additionally, the project also has Baninder Bunny, Savita Bhatti, Rupinder Rupi, Deep Mandeep, Ashish Duggal, Hobby Dhaliwal, Tarsem Paul, and Kulvir Sony in key roles, along with others.

"Mehar" is slated to get a theatrical release on September 5.

On Wednesday, actress Shilpa Shetty welcomed her husband to the movies ahead of "Mehar" release.

Dropping a sneak peek of the drama, Shilpa wrote on her Insta: "Wohooo!! Punjabi films have got a new HERO in town, but he’s been MY HERO for many years. Welcome to the movies @onlyrajkundra."

Wishing the entire team of 'Mehar' luck, the 'Sukhee' actress added: "Wishing you and the entire team of #Mehar great success, director @therakeshmehta.de Paji, producer @divzbhatnagar @geetabasra, Lovvveeee the songs and now the trailer. Can’t wait to watch the movie.Picture abhi baaki hai, doston. Releasing 5th Sept in theatres (worldwide)."

--IANS

pm/