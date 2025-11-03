Raghav Juyal enjoys a ‘grounding’ session after the success of Ba***ds of Bollywood

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor Raghav Juyal, who is basking in the success of 'Ba***ds of Bollywood', recently took to his social media account to share a video wherein he is seen unwinding amidst mountains.

The actor sharing the video wrote “Grounding” as its caption. Raghav was seen sitting calmly amidst the mountains' serenity and under the open sky, right in front of a small temple. The actor has always put up photos and videos earlier, wherein he has emphasised following calming practices. Raghav was loved for his role in the recently released web series Ba***ds of Bollywood for his supporting character.

The actor recently announced that he will be changing his look for Telugu star Nani's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Paradise'. The actor recently took to social media to share an exciting update about his upcoming transformation for the new role. Sharing the video on his social media account, Raghav said, “Sharing this because it’s the last time you’ll see me like this! I’m changing my look for my next film, 'The Paradise'.

Once the transformation starts, I’ll be staying quiet till we reveal it. We've started shooting at Hyderabad. I'm very excited. I hope you all like my Telugu debut. Love you all." In another post, Raghav had written, “Taking to his Instagram timeline, Raghav Juyal had then written, "#TheParadise begins... Had a blast at the script reading session with my dearest @srikanthodela__. Natural Star @Nameisnani garu can’t wait to join you. @anirudhofficial @slv_cinemas @theparadisemovie."

For the uninitiated, the makers have not disclosed the role Raghav Juyal will be playing in the film, but sources claim that the actor will play the role of the antagonist in the film.

The film is touted as a pan-India entertainer and is to be released in eight languages, namely Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

The film is set to be released in theatres worldwide on March 26, 2026.

