Radhikka Madan reveals she wanted to be a dancer, wished to introduce tap dancing in India

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actress Radhikka Madan hosted filmmaker Farah Khan at her Mumbai home for the director's vlog.

During a heart-to-heart, the 'Angrezi Medium' actress revealed she wanted to become a professional dancer.

Radhikka was heard saying, "I am trained in Jazz, I am trained in ballet, I am trained in Modern dance. I wanted to introduce tap dancing in India. The way you feel on stage- you don't see anybody."

The 'Shiddat' star further recalled how she bagged her first television serial, "Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi".

She revealed that a casting person sent her a direct message for an audition in Delhi. "The audition was taking place at a rather shady location, and at that time, I used to watch a lot of 'Crime Patrol'. So I went with two of my friends, carrying hockey sticks. In Delhi, getting into a scuffle is not very uncommon," Radhikka shared.

"I told my friends that I’ll go in first, and you follow me from behind — and the next day, we’ll be all over the front page of the newspaper. But when I entered, I realised there was an actual audition going on for a television show. I got all awkward and was about to leave, but they called my name".

To her surprise, Radhikka stated that she felt extremely safe in front of the camera - something similar to what she felt when she was on the stage.

She added that she learned all about acting only during the course of "Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi".

Radhikka shared the screen with Shakti Arora in the serial, which ran successfully from 2014 to 2016 and became one of the highest TRP-rated shows on Colors.

After establishing herself as a popular name in the television industry, Radhikka slowly moved towards films and became a part of projects such as "Shiddat" and "Angrezi Medium".

Up next, she will be seen alongside Anil Kapoor in Suresh Triveni's "Subedaar".

