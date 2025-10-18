Rachel Zegler tapped to play Gloria Estefan in biopic

Los Angeles, Oct 18 (IANS) Cuban-American singer-songwriter and actress Gloria Estefan has made it official about her biopic. She also confirmed that Hollywood actress Rachel Zegler is set to essay her part in the film.

The 68-year-old singer revealed the movie has been in the works for a long time but she is confident that they have the perfect leading actress in ‘Evita’ star Rachel, 24, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told The Sun, “I think she’s awesome, I think she’s incredible. I know she killed it in ‘Evita’. We’re still working on the green light because we’re figuring out where to do it, how to do it. This has been in the works for quite a few years now. And that’s how it is. You work, you work, you work, and then all of a sudden, boom, the trigger’s pulled and you’ve got to do it right away”.

She further mentioned, “But, she’s lovely. I think she would (accept). I just need to offer her an actual part. So we need to be greenlit completely and we’re almost there. I met her on Zoom. She’s got a beautiful singing voice and she’s a great actor”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Gloria also revealed she is keen to perform on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage after her musician daughter Emily played the festival with Cyndi Lauper last year.

She said, “It’s very exciting, big and complex from what I hear from Emily. Like, it was crazy. But that would be super exciting. If I’m still around, I’d love to do that. Now, Glastonbury likes all kinds of artistes”.

Rachel gained prominence for her debut role as María Vasquez in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’, earning a Golden Globe Award. She is of Colombian and Polish descent, her breakout success came from a YouTube cover that led to her casting. Following her acclaimed debut, she starred in ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’.

--IANS

aa/