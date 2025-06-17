Raashii Khanna walks through Mumbai streets, embraces the city’s spirit with locals

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna recently took a soulful stroll through the bustling streets of Mumbai, embracing the warmth, stories, and smiles that make the city so unique.

The actress was seen interacting with locals, sharing light-hearted moments, and celebrating the everyday beauty of life in Mumbai. Dressed in a breezy outfit and wearing a warm smile, she posted pictures with local women. In one image, Raashii is seen placing fragrant gajras (flower garlands) in their hair. In another shot, she is seen posing with flowers in her hands.

Alongside the heartfelt images, she wrote, “Every street holds a story, every smile carries a memory. Dreams don’t just live in eyes — they grow in every corner of this city. Somewhere a gajra, somewhere a smile — here, dreams walk on the ground." She ended her post with the hashtag #Mumbai.”

Meanwhile, the actress recently made headlines after revealing that she was initially reluctant to audition for her debut film ‘Madras Cafe.’ The 2013 political thriller, which starred John Abraham in the lead role, marked Raashii’s entry into the film industry — a journey she hadn’t originally planned to pursue.

Khanna shared this candid revelation while appearing on Farah Khan’s YouTube show, where she also cooked one of her favourite dishes — kale chane ka pulao.

On the professional front, Raashii Khanna was last seen in the Tamil film “Aghathiyaa”, where she shared the screen with Arjun Sarja and Jiiva. Up next, she is gearing up for her role in “Telusu Kada,” which marks the directorial debut of stylist Neeraja Kona.

Backed by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film also features Siddu Jonnalagadda, Srinidhi Shetty, and Viva Harsha in prominent roles. Set against a backdrop of romance, the film explores themes of friendship, family, sacrifice, and self-love.

--IANS

ps/