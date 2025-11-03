Raashii Khanna takes a metro ride, shows off her ‘universal Monday mood’

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna gave a glimpse of her everyday charm as she ditched the car ride for a metro journey.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a series of her photos, capturing her “universal Monday mood” along the way. Raashii shared images from her commute and simply wrote, “Universal Monday mood in a metro-politan.” In the first picture, the ‘Tholi Prema’ actress is seen travelling by metro, casually holding her shopping bags. The other candid shots capture Raashii Khanna strolling around, reading a book, and striking a pose inside a mall.

Recently, Raashii Khanna has been sharing a series of picture-perfect moments. A few days ago, she shared glimpses from her latest vacation, beautifully capturing the joy of life’s simple pleasures. Alongside the photos, she wrote, “Finding warmth in little sips and city strolls.” The images showed her beaming with happiness as she enjoys a cup of coffee, while another captured her relishing a crêpe at an open-air café.

The ‘Yodha’ actress also posted a short video of herself taking a serene walk through the city streets, perfectly reflecting her relaxed, content mood.

On the professional front, Raashii is currently occupied with the shoot of her upcoming Telugu romantic comedy “Telusu Kada,” which marks the directorial debut of Neeraja Kona. Produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner, the film stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Srinidhi Shetty alongside Raashii, with music composed by Thaman S.

The project, slated for release on October 17, 2025, was officially launched with a muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad on October 18, 2023.

Raashii also has “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” with Pawan Kalyan in her lineup. Sharing her excitement on Instagram, the ‘Sabarmati Report’ actress called it a true honour to work with the superstar and expressed her gratitude for being part of the much-awaited film. In her post, she revealed that Pawan Kalyan has already completed his portion of the shoot.

