R. Madhavan reacts to ongoing Hindi-Marathi language row

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Madhavan is the latest celebrity to share his views on the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language row. He shared that he has never personally faced any issues related to language in India.

Drawing from his experiences across different states and cultures, he emphasized that language has never been a barrier in his life or career. When asked about the ongoing language and regional divide debates in India, Madhavan—who was raised in Jamshedpur (then Bihar, now Jharkhand)—shared that he has never personally experienced any difficulty due to language.

The ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actor told IANS, “No, I have never experienced it. I speak Tamil. I speak Hindi. And I have studied in Kolhapur also. I have learnt Marathi also. So, I have never had any problem because of language. Neither because of knowing it nor because of not knowing it.”

For the unversed, the controversy first surfaced in April when the Maharashtra government directed state-run primary schools to introduce Hindi as a third language, in addition to Marathi and English. The move was reportedly in line with the national three-language policy, which aims to ensure students learn three languages during their education. Tensions escalated further when videos of MNS workers allegedly targeting non-Marathi speakers began circulating widely on social media.

Recently, at the trailer launch of “Son of Sardaar 2,” Ajay Devgn was asked to comment on the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language debate. The actor kept his response brief but impactful, slipping into his ‘Singham’ avatar with the popular line, “Aata Majhi Satakli.”

Many celebrities have come forward to express their support for linguistic diversity amid the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language debate. Singer Udit Narayan emphasized the significance of respecting regional languages and cultures, noting that while he works in Maharashtra and values the local language, all Indian languages deserve equal recognition.

He told IANS, “We live in Maharashtra, and it is my 'Karma bhoomi' (workplace). So, the language here is also important. Along with that, all the languages in our country are equally important.”

--IANS

ps/