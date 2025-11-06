R. Madhavan on working with Ajay Devgn in ‘De De Pyaar De 2’: Felt valued and respected

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actor R. Madhavan recently reflected on his experience of working with Ajay Devgn in their upcoming film “De De Pyaar De 2.”

The ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actor expressed that being on set with Ajay was both inspiring and creatively enriching, as he felt truly valued and respected throughout the process. Madhavan praised Ajay for creating a positive, collaborative environment that allowed every actor to give their best, making the shoot a memorable experience for him.

In a statement, R Madhavan shared, “On set, like Ajay sir, I don’t compete. The whole idea is to do the best we can for the sake of the character and the film. I’ve learnt from Ajay sir that when the story works, the film works, everything works for everybody. But if I am only worried about what I am doing, and getting insecure about it, then it's the wrong approach towards a film.”

“With Ajay Sir, I have the freedom and the comfort level is incredible. So, on set he makes it so easy for us to work, that I go above and beyond what is written. And he allows me the freedom to do that, as did Anshul and Luv. So even though we were doing something after Shaitaan, completely arch rivals, this is more of a one upmanship.”

The ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ actor added, “And so it was a completely different approach. But I got to tell you one of the reasons I said yes to a unit like this is that I feel so special when I am on the set with him. I feel totally loved and taken care of, and I am treated like a king. And I think for an actor that is all that he can ever ask for.”

Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan had earlier shared screen space in the 2024 psychological horror thriller “Shaitaan.” They are all set to reunite once again—this time in a completely different mood. The duo will be seen together in De “De Pyaar De 2,” the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster romantic comedy.

The upcoming comedy “De De Pyaar De 2” directed by Anshul Sharma, also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri and Javed Jaffrey. The film is slated to hit theatres on 14th November.

