R. Madhavan & Fatima Sana Shaikh's Aap Jaisa Koi is all about finding ‘Barabari Wala Pyaar’

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) The makers of the forthcoming romantic entertainer, "Aap Jaisa Koi" starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh have dropped the enchanting trailer of the romantic entertainer.

Helmed by Vivek Soni of 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' fame, the project will see an ensemble cast including Ayesha Raza, Manish Chaudhari, and Namit Das in key roles.

"Aap Jaisa Koi" will see R. Madhavan in the role of Shrirenu Tripathi and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Madhu Bose. The project will share the tale of finding your ‘Barabari Wala Pyaar’ when you least expect it.

Shedding light on his role, Madhavan said, “Aap Jaisa Koi is unlike any love story I’ve done before — it’s quiet, awkward, and deeply human. Shrirenu is one of the most complex characters I’ve played — someone who longs for companionship and closeness but doesn’t quite know how to ask for it, yet he is rich with emotion underneath. This film isn’t loud or dramatic — it’s patient, gentle, and deeply affecting. I was drawn to how it speaks to all the people who’ve felt overlooked in life or love. Aap Jaisa Koi is a reminder that it’s never too late to start living on your own terms. It’s a story about vulnerability, rediscovery, and the idea that it’s never too late to open your heart.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh added, “I feel truly blessed to be a part of Aap Jaisa Koi. I’ve been a huge fan of Madhavan, and getting the chance to share the screen with him was such a joy. Playing Madhu was incredibly special. We often associate strength and confidence with masculinity, but Madhu embodies these qualities with such softness and femininity… Through this film, I got to dive into different shades of love, and oddly enough, it felt quite therapeutic. I also really enjoyed working with Vivek.. he has a very unique voice as a filmmaker, and it was a pleasure to be a part of his beautiful world. I’m just grateful I had the opportunity to collaborate with Netflix and Dharmatic Entertainment, along with Vivek, and Maddy on a story that’s so honest and special.”

"Aap Jaisa Koi" will stream on Netflix from July 11.

