'Pushpa Impossible' actress Indraxi Kanjilal reveals why she aspires to play a dark feminine character

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Television actress Indraxi Kanjilal opened up about her desire to explore more complex roles, particularly that of a dark feminine character.

Expressing her interest in portraying layered, intense personalities, the actress shared how such roles challenge her creatively and allow her to break away from traditional portrayals seen on screen. Talking about the kind of projects she wants to be part of, Indraxi shared, “I really dream or you could say I aspire to play a dark feminine woman in a film, web series, or even a television show. Just once, I want to see that kind of character come alive on screen. It’s a side of femininity that hasn’t been explored much, especially in Indian films and shows. I absolutely love the concept of dark feminine energy, the kind where a woman knows exactly what she wants and is strong enough to go after it on her own. She doesn’t need a man to fight her battles. And if something wrong happens to her, she doesn’t wait for someone to rescue her; she avenges herself. That’s the kind of woman I admire, and honestly, that’s the kind of woman I am in real life too.”

The 'Pushpa Impossible' actress added, “I would love to play such a character who embodies strength, mystery, and power because we haven’t seen enough of that in Indian content yet. But when that space does open up, I know I’ll work so hard to be a part of it. It’s my dream role: to play a dark, powerful female lead who doesn’t wait for a hero to save her. She is the hero of the story. I get frustrated when I watch shows or films where the leading woman constantly turns to the male lead and asks, “What do we do now?” Like all the solutions lie with him, and she’s just lost. In real life, that rarely happens. Women are incredibly intuitive, especially in high-stress situations. We just know what to do, it's instinctive.”

The actress, known for her role as Prarthana in ‘Pushpa Impossible,’ shared that she had always been eager to enter the entertainment industry and frequently spoke to her friends about her ambitions and dreams of becoming an actor.

“I don’t know where it came from, but ever since I was a child, since the moment I became aware of things, I just knew I wanted to be an actress. Whenever I watched TV, I admired the actresses on screen. I loved watching them and imagining what it would feel like to be one of them. I was always very sure that I would be one of them one day. For me, it was never a question of if it was always a question of when. Even as a child, I would talk to my friends and say, “When I become an actress, I’m going to do this, I’m going to do that,” and so on. That belief was always there in me. I’ve always known deep down that I would become an actress. It was a part of me. I manifested it so strongly, with so much belief, that it eventually became my reality,” Indraxi further revealed.

Indraxi Kanjilal has made a mark in the Indian television industry with her notable performances in shows like “Pushpa Impossible” and “Wagle Ki Duniya.”

