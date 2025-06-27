Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi in legal trouble for speaking in support of Pakistani artists

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi has landed in legal trouble for lending his support to Diljit Dosanjh and his decision to work with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in "Sardaar Ji 3".

A complaint has been filed against him in the Parliament Street police station, Delhi regarding the statement made by him in support of Pakistani artists.

According to the complaint, releasing "Sardaar Ji 3" starring a Pakistani actress in the backdrop of the horrific Pahalgam attack is against the national sentiment.

It further noted that Jassi's statement is going viral on social media, enraging the netizens further. His remarks are also seen as an insult to the martyrs who died protecting our border.

During a recent interview, Jassi lent his support to Diljit saying, “I'm seeing how Diljit Dosanjh and his film are facing protests on social media because that film also stars a Pakistani artiste. I respect people's sentiments that we should love our country and that we should stand by our country. But why these double standards? If you don't want any Pakistani artists singing, acting or working in any Indian film, you want to ban them. But 80% of the songs of our industry have been stolen - be it their tunes or words or the entire songs. There are so many songs in our films that have been sung by the artists of that country...So, why these double standards? Either get rid of all those songs from YouTube, Spotify and other digital platforms."

"But not like this, you take just one artist and start protesting against them. It's like someone came to your house with something to eat, and then you start calling them the enemy, but you keep eating the things or sweets they brought along with them. If you want to ban, ban them completely. Get all that content available in the world lifted,” he further expressed his point.

