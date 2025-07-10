Punjabi pop artist Burrah announces his debut EP ‘Letting Go’

Mumbai: Punjabi pop artist and songwriter Burrah has announced his debut EP titled, "Letting Go".

Released in association with Warner Music India, "Letting Go" will include three tracks - “Kyun Raatan Nu,” “Je Tu Hundi Naal,” and “Khuli Hawa”. Along with Burrah, Zero Chill, Jizzy, GNDHI, and Yogic have also lent their contribution to the EP.

Talking about "Letting Go", Burrah said, “I felt lost, like I was living a life that wasn’t truly mine, just something expected of me. Letting Go is my journey back to myself. Each track represents a moment of release, heartbreak, reflection, and finally, freedom."

"It’s about shedding the layers, embracing who I really am, and no longer pretending. This EP is more than music, it’s me stepping into my truth,” he added.

"Letting Go" is a perfect blend of Punjabi folk melodies with contemporary R&B, trap, jazz, and neo-soul influences.

While the song "Kyun Raatan Nu" enjoys a mix of traditional instruments with modern beats, the track "Je Tu Hundi Naal" comes as a result of rich jazz fusion.

For the unversed, Burrah first rose to fame through his work with the TVF. He is credited with contributing to more than 70 comedy sketches and popular series such as "Flames" and "Engineering Girls," to name just a few.

Moving towards music with the viral anthem “Dilli De Sardar Boys”, Burrah gained recognition for the number, “Main Sochi Jawan” on MTV Hustle 3.

He is further credited with being the first Punjabi artist to perform at Lollapalooza and Magnetic Fields back in 2022.

During his tenure, Burrah has released a couple of breakout hits such as "Kaloli", and "Bliss", along with some cult classics like "Kinu Mai Sunaava".

However, the pop singer and writer is best known for his impeccable performance of "Udja" in Coke Studio Bharat back in 2023.

--IANS