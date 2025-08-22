Punjabi comedy king Jaswinder Bhalla dies at 65

Chandigarh, Aug 22 (IANS) Famous Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla, who ruled hearts for decades as the ‘comedy king’ with social satire and cultural commentary, passed away on Friday in a private hospital in Mohali at the age of 65.

Popular as Chacha Chatra, Bhalla’s last rites will be performed on Saturday at the Balongi Cremation Ground in Mohali, near here, said the family.

The veteran actor had been ill for a long time.

He would be remembered for his comic roles in the Punjabi film industry.

Jaswinder Bhalla was known for his roles in Punjabi films like ‘Carry On Jatta’, ‘Mahaul Theek Hai’, ‘Jatt Airways’ and 'Jatt & Juliet 2’.

Jaswinder Bhalla was also known for giving his characters catchy phrases, which made even small roles memorable for the viewers.

He started acting with films such as ‘Dulha Bhatti’ and also appeared in fellow comedian Jaspal Bhatti’s Hindi comedy ‘Mahaul Theek Hai’.

His role as advocate Dhillon in the three ‘Carry On Jatta’ films made him a household name.

His last performed in ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ (2024), where he shared the screen with Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan in the lead roles.

Born in 1960, Jaswinder Bhalla was a professor by profession but he soon entered the world of comedy through ‘Chhankata 88’. After its great success, there was no looking back.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann described the sudden departure of Jaswinder Bhalla as “extremely sorrowful”. “The heart is saddened by the silence of the jingle of Chhankatian.. May Waheguru grant him a place at His feet…Chacha Chatra will always reside in our hearts,” CM Mann wrote on X.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja took to X and condoled the loss by writing, “A proud Punjabi voice around the world, his contribution and love for the community will always be remembered.”

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP’s minister in Delhi, said, “The stage of Punjabi laughter stands silent and empty today…Jaswinder Bhalla ji was a living symbol of Punjabi wit, humour and spirit. With his unmatched talent, he turned simplicity into laughter and made generations smile. Waheguru ji bless his noble soul with peace.”

Congress legislator and former Olympian Pargat Singh said Bhalla’s sharp wit, timeless characters and contribution to Punjabi cinema brought joy to millions. “A huge loss to our culture & entertainment world,” he added.

