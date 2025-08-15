‘Proud Indian’ Guru Randhawa says wishes Indians on Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) On the occasion of Independence Day, singer-actor and ‘proud Indian’ Guru Randhawa has wished all Indians.

Guru took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself holding the Indian flag dressed in Army print ensemble.

“My love, My life , My Pride, My INDIA Wishing all my Indians and everyone all over the world a very HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY.Proud Indian,” he wrote as the caption and added the track “Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo” by late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar playing in the background.

In other news, Guru on August 6 spoke about his latest track “Azul,” describing it as a refreshing blend of old-school charm and Gen Z energy.

The singer revealed that the song brings something unexpected to today’s music scene. Speaking about his latest track, Randhawa shared, “Azul is something unexpected in the world of music. It carries a very fresh old-school vibe with a Gen Z appeal.”

“I’m feeling immensely glad to have teamed up with Anshika Pandey, and she's a full package of energy. Overall, it was an incredible experience, and the full team had a whole lot of fun shooting Azul.”

The singer took to his Instagram handle to share his latest peppy number and wrote, “AZUL | Out Now on YouTube and all Streaming Platforms!”

Of late, Guru Randhawa is making waves in the music world with his latest hits, including “The Po Po Song” in “Son of Sardaar 2,” “Qatal,” “Sirra,” and “Kithe Vasde Ne” from his independent album “Without Prejudice.”

Guru is a singer, songwriter and music composer associated with Punjabi, Bhangra, Indi-pop and Bollywood music. He is known for songs like "Lahore", "Ishare Tere", "Slowly Slowly", and "Tere Te”. His debut song was "Same Girl" in collaboration with Arjun.

In 2022, he released "Punjabiyan Di Dhee", "Tera Saath Ho" and few other songs. "Designer" with Yo Yo Honey Singh garnered more than 21 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours and was a hit.

