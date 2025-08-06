Producer Sunjoy Waddhwa opens up about balancing suspense and emotion in spy thriller ‘Salakaar’

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Veteran producer Sunjoy Waddhwa has opened up about the creative process behind his upcoming spy thriller series “Salakaar.”

Speaking about the challenges of balancing high-stakes suspense with deep emotional storytelling, Waddhwa shared insights into what sets the series apart in the genre. Sunjoy shared, “Our last web series was Ranneeti, and we were keen to do an espionage. When we were approached by the network with a spy-themed idea, we were excited to collaborate. It was an incredible story to tell but adding the emotion depth came with its challenges.”

“That’s when Director Faruk Kabir worked closely with the writer to ensure that the narrative not only entertained but also resonated emotionally with the audience. The collective efforts turned the initial concept into something far more compelling and relatable.”

He added, “What truly sparked our inspiration was the intricate two-timeline structure. As a spy series, it definitely brings a sense of excitement and suspense, but it also incorporates a powerful emotional dimension to the story.”

Sunjoy Waddhwa also mentioned that balancing the thrill with realism wasn’t a struggle. “It was crafted well. Every spy story has its drama. But the challenge was to heighten the emotional stakes. Sure, the series has its thrills but it also dives into the character’s emotions which enriches the story overall.”

Talking about the importance of emotions in a genre like espionage, the producer stated, “There is a big difference between making an espionage story and a James Bond-style film or series. Both can be super-thrilling with high-stakes missions, but Bond is all about the suave charismatic protagonist with incredible gadgets. So, when you’re making that type of film, emotions often don’t carry much weight. It's more focused on the overall experience and stunning visuals. However, in an espionage story, emotions play a much larger role because these characters are human too.”

Sunjoy went on to explain, “Spies are real people living in diverse conditions. They go through a lot—being away from family, dealing with different cultures, creating their own support system amongst extended families. Life is definitely not easy for them, and they are always surrounded by constant danger while dealing with their personal struggles. It’s that human side that really makes it interesting! That person experiences a great deal of emotional turmoil as they navigate multiple fronts. Living in a different country, adapting to an entirely new lifestyle with a different identity, all while managing responsibilities back home that require your attention.”

“We wanted to highlight the human story of spies as real individuals who operate behind the scenes, taking risks, constantly stepping out of their comfort zones and navigating unfamiliar places while making sacrifices for their country.”

“Salakaar,” directed by Faruk Kabir, features Naveen Kasturia, Surya Sharma, Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi and Purnendu Bhattacharya. It is set to premiere on JioHotstar on August 8.

--IANS

ps/