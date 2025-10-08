Producer Sandeep Singh's banner responds to Madhur Bhandarkar’s complaint over ‘unauthorized’ use of ‘Chandni Bar’ title

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Producer Sandeep Singh's banner, Legend Studios, has issued a clarification following Madhur Bhandarkar’s complaint over the alleged ‘unauthorized’ use of the iconic 'Chandni Bar' title.

Singh clarified his position, addressing the concerns raised and sharing his side of the story regarding the much-talked-about sequel. Sandeep Singh’s banner, Legend Studios, released a statement to clarify the project’s legal position.

Legend Studios stated that it has obtained all necessary legal rights and clearances from the legitimate intellectual property (IP) and trademark owners of the 2001 film “Chandni Bar.” The studio also shared the official Government of India Trademark Registry certificate, confirming that the title is registered with the original producers, R. Mohan and the late Lata Mohan Iyer.

In a statement, the co-producer of the film, Vishal Gurnani, stated, “Sandeep Singh's Legend Studios has acquired the Option Rights of the said title from the Original Producers, who are also the owners of the Registered Trademark and IP owner of the original cult classic Chandni Bar (2001). We want to state that no other banner can legally make the said film. Our IP lawyers are replying to the concerned trade associations and are taking all necessary steps to validate and protect our legal rights.”

“The official trademark certificate, which has been in the public domain, clearly shows the registration of the CHANDNI BAR trademark (Application Number 1662053, in Class 41) with the proprietor name as Lata Mohan Iyer LATA (wife of R. Mohan). This information substantiates that Legend Studios has proceeded after securing the title rights from the legal successors of the original producer, not from Madhur Bhandarkar or his entity,” he added.

Madhur Bhandarkar has filed a complaint with the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) against producer Sandeep Singh and director Ajay Bahl. Following the complaint, the association has directed the makers to immediately cease using the title for their project. Released in 2001, “Chandni Bar” was Bhandarkar’s blockbuster debut in Bollywood and starred Tabu in the lead role.

“Chandni Bar Returns,” which will be directed by Ajay Bahl, is scheduled for a worldwide release on December 3, 2026.

