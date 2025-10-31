Producer Danayya's production house trashes speculation regarding Prasanth Varma taking advances

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (IANS) Well known producer Danayya's production house on Friday clarified that the speculation regarding eminent director Prasanth Varma having taken advances from it were completely "false and baseless".

Taking to its X timeline, DVV Entertainment, the production house of producer DVV Danayya, put out a clarification. The statement read, " We would like to clarify that the recent speculation regarding advances taken by director Prasanth Varma from DVV Entertainment /Mr. DVV Danayya is completely false and baseless. There has been no financial transaction, agreement, or professional association between director Prasanth Varma and DVV Entertainment."

The production house went on to request media outlets, digital platforms and social media entities to verify facts before putting out information.

The clarification by the production house comes in the wake of rumours doing the rounds that director Prashant Verma was under pressure because of having taken advances from a number of entities including DVV Entertainment without delivering promised projects.

Meanwhile, director Sharan Koppisetty's upcoming pan Indian film 'Adhira' is part of the Prashanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). For the unaware, actor Kalyan Dasari, the son of producer Danayya, is to make his debut as a hero through this Superhero film.

It may be recalled that only last month, the makers of this film had released its first look.

The first look poster that was released featured a colossal volcano erupting as it hurled molten fire into a storm-darkened sky. Amid the roaring chaos was SJ Suryah, was transformed beyond recognition. His raw tribal armour radiated the ruthlessness of a demon. Kalyan Dasari was seen kneeling in the poster with the look of a man with unflinching resolve.

The makers of the film, while sharing the first look poster on X, had said, “When darkness blooms the world, a LIGHTNING of hope emerges. Presenting @IamKalyanDasari and @iam_SJSuryah in #ADHIRA. A New SUPERHERO from #PrasanthVarmaCinematicUniverse. Created By @PrasanthVarma An RKD Studios Production Presented By RK Duggal Directed By @sharandirects Produced By Riwaz Ramesh Duggal”

Backed by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal, RKD Studios is mounting this grand-scale, prestigious venture.

--IANS

mkr/