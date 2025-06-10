Producer Anand Pandit calls for revival of original storytelling in Bollywood

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Veteran producer Anand Pandit has expressed concern over the growing reliance on remakes in Hindi cinema, urging the industry to return to its roots of original storytelling.

Reflecting on Bollywood’s golden era, Pandit emphasized how originality once defined the industry, but today, filmmakers are increasingly turning to South Indian and regional films for inspiration — a trend he believes signals a creative setback. Anand Pandit shared, “Originality was once the hallmark of Hindi cinema. Unfortunately, we are now turning to the South and other regional languages for remakes and inspiration, which isn’t a great sign. I hope our filmmakers bring in more vibrant content, something that offers both quality and freshness. Producers will be more than willing to support such projects.”

Pandit, known for producing numerous hit films across various film industries—particularly in Bollywood—feels that an overdependence on remakes or borrowed concepts is not a sustainable path forward. “Films should be made with passion, focusing on storytelling and creativity. They shouldn’t feel like business assignments. The creative vision of the writer and director must be visible.”

The film distributor pointed to the recent box office triumph of the Malayalam film ‘Thudarum’ as proof that original storytelling still resonates with audiences.

The ‘Thank God’ producer further mentioned that he believes that the key to a successful film lies in striking the right balance between creativity and commerce. According to him, while strong storytelling and original ideas form the foundation of good cinema, understanding market dynamics is equally essential.

Pandit stated, “Hit or flop, it is not just about how the film performs at the box office; it is also about how much you’re investing in it, both creatively and financially. When filmmakers prioritise chasing projects over telling meaningful stories, it impacts the box office. That is why creativity and business should go hand in hand. If we ignore either, making a film that connects with audiences becomes a real struggle.”

--IANS

ps/