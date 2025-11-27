Problems mount for Kevin Spacey, more sexual assault claims in London Civil Court

Los Angeles, Nov 27 (IANS) Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey, who is known for his work in the superhit series ‘House of Cards’, is spiralling further. The actor is set to face three more claims of sexual assault in London civil court next year.

Three men have sued the actor over allegations that he assaulted them between 2000 and 2013, reports ‘Variety’.

BBC News stated that at a hearing in London’s High Court on Wednesday, a provisional trial date of Oct. 12, 2026 was suggested, though it is still to be decided if the claims will be heard in a single civil trial or three consecutive ones,

Spacey, who was acquitted of sexual assault charges brought by four men in a U.K. criminal trial in 2023, has denied all allegations.

As per ‘Variety’, the actor has formally denied two of the three civil claims in court, but has not yet filed a defense for the third. A representative for the actor did not immediately respond to the request for comment on the new civil trial.

One of the men suing Spacey in civil court previously did so in 2022, but the case was put on hold during his criminal trial. The man, who has been granted anonymity by the court, claims he “suffered psychiatric damage and other financial loss” as a result of the alleged sexual assault, which he says took place in August 2008.

Another man, Ruari Cannon, waived his right to anonymity and alleges that the actor groped him at a party in 2013 while he was starring in a play at the Old Vic, where the actor serves as the artistic director. Cannon took part in last year’s Channel 4 docuseries ‘Spacey Unmasked’, to which the actor responded, “Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated”.

Kevin was also sued in New York civil court in 2022 by actor Anthony Rapp.

--IANS

aa/