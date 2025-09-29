Priyanshu Painyuli, Parambrata Chatterjee to star in Raj Chakraborty directed romantic thriller

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty is all set to make his Hindi OTT debut with a yet-untitled romantic thriller series starring Priyanshu Painyuli, Parambrata Chatterjee, Sumeet Vyas, and Aditi Pohankar.

Priyanshu will be seen in an interesting and layered role in the series. Aditi Pohankar brings her unique energy to the mix, while Parambrata Chatterjee, who has previously made a mark in Hindi cinema with films like Kahaani and Bulbbul, adds further depth to the ensemble.

Sources reveal that the shooting has been completed across the stunning backdrops of Kolkata and Darjeeling, giving the thriller both authenticity and cinematic richness.

A source close to the project told IANS: “This romantic thriller is shaping up to be a unique blend of emotions, suspense, and gripping drama.”

“Priyanshu Painyuli and Sumeet Vyas working together for the first time will be an exciting highlight, while Aditi Pohankar and Parambrata Chatterjee bring incredible strength to the narrative. With Raj Chakraborty’s Hindi directorial debut, the show promises freshness and intensity in equal measure.”

Priyanshu will also be seen in the upcoming film “Pirates,” for which he will be seen playing an ethical hacker.

The actor took up coding lessons and learnt the jargon of the dark web to portray the character with authenticity.

Speaking about his preparation for Pirates, Priyanshu shared: “I believe in doing my homework. Whether it’s body transformation, learning a dialect, or grasping the psyche of a character, I always go all in.”

He said for Pirates, “I’m playing an ethical hacker, and it was very important for me to understand how such a mind operates.”

“That’s why I took up coding lessons and started learning the jargon of the dark web. I didn’t want to just mimic keystrokes on screen, I wanted to know what I was doing and saying.”

The actor said that the world of hacking is layered and psychological.

“I want audiences to believe this character and feel his intent, so understanding the technical language and the emotional isolation of hackers was essential,” added the actor.

Set to begin filming next week in Delhi, “Pirates” is poised to be a gritty and intriguing take on cyber warfare and the world of ethical hacking.

The actor also has “Paan Parda Zarda”, which is set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in central India. It was in 2023, when work on the series, an opium smuggling saga, was announced.

Then he has “Tere Ishq Main” with stars Kriti Sanon and Dhanush. The film also reunites the ‘Raanjhanaa’ team as director Aanand L Rai, actor Dhanush and the Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer, A.R. Rahman are joining forces after their last venture ‘Atrangi Re’.

