Priyanshu Painyuli on ‘Tere Ishk Mein’: Felt instinctive, almost as if the film chose its own people

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Priyanshu Painyuli is all set to appear in Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, which he describes as one of the most heartfelt and creatively satisfying experiences of his career.

Sharing what drew him to the project, Priyanshu told IANS: “Tere Ishk Mein reached me at a phase when I was genuinely searching for a story that could stir something real inside me.”

It was during the narration, when Priyanshu felt an “undeniable pull.”

“The moment I heard the narration, there was an undeniable pull, the emotion, the team’s sincerity, the world they were building, and then Rahman sir’s music tying it all together. It felt instinctive, almost as if the film chose its own people.”

The 37-year-old actor revealed how the upcoming Aanand L. Rai's film opened up a genuine, vulnerable side, making it feel special.

He added: “For me, this experience has tapped into a very honest, vulnerable space, and that’s what makes it so special.”

Tere Ishk Mein will be released in cinemas on November 28 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“Tere Ishk Mein” brings filmmaker Aanand L Rai and Dhanush together once again after their successful collaborations on “Raanjhanaa” and “Atrangi Re.” The film is described as a spiritual continuation of the world of Raanjhanaa, exploring deeper shades of unrequited love, yearning, and emotional turmoil.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present 'Tere Ishk Mein', produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Besides this, Priyanshu also has the upcoming thriller “Pirates” in the kitty. In the movie, he will be seen playing an ethical hacker.

