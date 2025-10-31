Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie turns director, records the actress in a cute video

Mumbai Oct 31 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares an adorable video of her little daughter Malti Marie recording the actress in her leisure time.

In the video shared by Priyanka, fans can hear Malti Marie, in her gibberish language, telling Priyanka that she is recording her, with an expectation of her mommy to say something on camera Priyanka, giving in to her daughter's wish, is heard saying, “Hi! How are you?!” to her fans watching the video.

The actress captioned the video as, “Is our daughter a director?! “Take a video and say something, sayyy,” and tagged husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka is seen in her comfy white homewear and lazing around in her cosy bed in the video.

The actress who is in Geneva, Switzerland, has been sharing a lot of videos shot straight from the flight, mid-air. The actress, along with the Jonas family and daughter Malti Marie, was in Florida recently accompanying her husband Nick Jonas on his music tour.

Straight from the concert, Chopra had thrown in a treat to her fans with adorable photos and videos of herself, the Jonas family and Malti Marie.

The actor shared a compilation of photos and videos on her social media account with the caption, “On tour with Daddy is always a good time with an evil eye and smiley emoticon. In a clip, Priyanka is seen dancing with Malti in her arms, swaying along to the Jonas Brothers music as the little girl is seen caressing her mother and playing with her hair.

In another video shared by Chopra, the entire set of audience who were seen attending the Jonas brothers’ concert was seen singing the happy birthday song for Kevin Jonas’ daughter Valentina. The little girl who was seen standing on the stage was seen getting extremely shy and happy to see thousands of audience members singing the birthday song for her

