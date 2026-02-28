Priyanka Chopra strolls through busy New York streets, keeps fashion game on point

Mumbai Feb 28 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently turned heads as she walked down one of the busiest

Read More

Mumbai Feb 28 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently turned heads as she walked down one of the busiest streets in New York City, casually serving looks amid the rush.

Taking to her social media account, Priyanka shared a carousel of striking images and captioned it as, “Couture chaos. NYC edition.”

In the first picture, the actress is seen confidently walking down a crowded New York street at night, with pedestrians walking past her.

Dressed in an all-white ensemble paired with a plush fur coat, the actress stands out effortlessly amid pedestrians crossing the street.

Another click features Priyanka posing in hallway, wearing a crisp white shirt teamed with wide-legged trousers and a textured wrap detail around her waist.

In another outfit, the actress is seen stepping out of a cute little aesthetic cafe in a classy dark blazer with matching fitted pants and knee-high boots.

Another picture gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse and shows her in a sheer black lace gown, flaunting intricate detailing while holding a statement mini bag.

The actress has always given fashion goals, even on casual days. Peecee made her big switch from Bollywood to Hollywood almost a decade ago.

In Bollywood, she has delivered many hits like Aitraaz, Fashion, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and many more. Currently on the professional front, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming movie helmed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

The much-anticipated project is titled as Varanasi and also features Mahesh Babu in the lead alongside her.

–IANS

rd/